State aims to perform genome sequencing on +ve cases post vax

KOLKATA: The state Health department decided to strengthen the surveillance throughout Bengal to identify those who might have been infected with Covid even after taking double doses of Covid vaccine. It aims to perform genome sequencing on such patients only to determine if there is any genetic change in the strain of the virus.



As the experts have warned that the third wave of Covid is inevitable, the Health department is trying to make the surveillance process more effective so that the people can be easily identified if they contract the virus even after completing vaccination. North Bengal districts have been asked to be alert as a large number of people from other neighbouring states often enter Bengal through northern parts. The district administrations have been carrying out strict surveillance so that Covid protocols are properly followed.

Health experts have said it is not, however, certain whether the delta strains will further mutate and create havoc in the society further during the third wave.

The possibility cannot be ruled out and hence the genome sequencing tests should be done on the people who are affected with the virus after being fully vaccinated. If someone is affected with Covid despite being fully vaccinated, it always triggers apprehension if the vaccine worked against the virus or the virus has mutated reducing the efficacy of vaccine.

"People have to strictly follow Covid norms and the state government has rightly imposed strict restrictions so that the third wave can be checked. There is no alternative to wearing masks while stepping out of the house. If any new strain emerges, it can affect more people. Genome sequencing should be done on the suspected patients on a random basis," said a senior pathologist Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee.

According to sources in the Health department, during the first wave one patient would have infected at the most 230 people over a span of one month. During the second wave, the transmission capacity multiplied a few times.

The impact of the delta variant stood at 2 per cent in March this year while the figure jumped up to 50 per cent out of the total Covid patients. The transmission capacity may be higher during the third wave if the virus mutates further.