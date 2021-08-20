State aims to give 1st dose to at least 80% people before Puja

kolkata: The state Health Department is aiming at vaccinating at least 80 per cent people with the first dose of Covid vaccine before Durga Puja.



Senior officials of the state Health department said their priority was to cover at least 80 per cent population with the first dose before the festival and then complete the remaining after the festival gets over.

Witnessing huge rush at the Covid vaccination centres, the department has also urged the KMC to change its odd-even plan of inoculation drive to avoid gathering at these centres, sources said.

Officials said they had instructed the KMC and other municipalities to conduct regular vaccination camps by maintaining two separate queues— one for first dose and another for the second dose. They believe that the system will lead to inoculation of more number of people.

It may be mentioned that earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that efforts were being made to speed up the inoculation drive in the districts so that majority of the people could be inoculated with at least first dose of vaccine before the onset of the festive season.

According to Health department, Bengal has so far administered cumulatively 3,52,22,348 doses till Wednesday. It may also be mentioned here that Bengal has crossed 4 lakh daily vaccination figures fourth time so far.

The wastage of doses in Bengal remains in minus figure as the state Health department has been able to utilise 1-2 doses kept in the vial as extra. One or two doses are given in extra keeping in mind the wastage issue.