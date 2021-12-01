State administers over 6.32 cr first Covid vaccine jabs so far

kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered around 9,27,58,455 doses across the state till Tuesday. State has so far administered around 6,32,75,355 first doses and around 2,94,83,100 second doses.



As many as 5,42,275 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the state on Tuesday. State Health department has already asked various districts to ramp up Covid vaccinnation. The Centre has also urged all the states including Bengal to increase the daily vaccinnations.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday advised the all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries. Union Health Ministry has already issued revised guidelines and international travel advisories.

As per the Union Health Minister, India has not so far reported any cases of Omicron till Tuesday.

Due to relentless campaigns carried out by the health department to alert people in the districts, the number of overdue vaccination cases dropped in the past couple of weeks.

ASHA workers have been deployed in the districts to carry out a survey and identify those who are yet to receive the second jab after the due date is over. Out of the total 10 crore population in Bengal, around 9.27 crore people have already received at least a single jab. State has given priority to rural vaccinations.

State has set a target to complete first dose vaccination within the next two weeks. Out of 10 crore population around 7 crore people are above the age of 18.

The state Health department has asked all the civic bodies to undertake massive awareness drives, put up banners and festoons at various locations to make people aware how important it is to complete double dose vaccination.

Incidentally, around 6,335 common vaccination centres were operational in the state on Sunday and 5,718 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

Till the end of last week, the second dose of Covaxine was due in the case of 2.50 people while around 24 lakh people have received their first Covishield dose but yet to receive their second jab. In such cases their due dates are not over.

The total overdue cases remained at around 19 lakh till last week.