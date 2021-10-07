State administers over 3.2L doses in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal has administered 3,23,548 Covid doses on Tuesday taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 6,07,34,722.



State has already administered over 1.73 crore second doses so far till Tuesday.

Over 4.31 crore first doses have been administered in Bengal so far. State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

State has vaccinated over 12 lakh people in a single day on a number of occasions.

Over 6 lakh people were cumulatively vaccinated twice last week.

The Health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state has to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre. Health department on Monday administered around 10 lakh doses.

Around 4,787 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional the state in the past 24 hours and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the stste stands at 4,668 till Tuesday. State has seen a significant rise in the number of daily vaccination from August.

The supply of doses went up after the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took up the issue with the Prime Minister during her visit to the national capital couple of months ago.

It may be mentioned that the Health department has been facing some difficulties to run the Covid vaccination drive as per its potential in some of the rural areas due to incessant rains and water-logging situations in the past couple of days.

The daily vaccination had been slightly affected in some parts of the far-off areas due to inclement weather in the past few days.