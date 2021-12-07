State administers over 3.17 crore 2nd doses so far

KOLKATA: Bengal has administered 4,37,632 Covid vaccine doses on Tuesday taking the total doses administered in the state so far to 9,55,57,262 doses.

State has so far administered around 6,38,39,863 first doses and around 3,17,17,399 crore second doses. Around 4.53 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered across the state on Monday.

The expiry period of the Covid vaccinne doses now sent to the state by the Centre has been extended up to 18 months. Earlier, the vaccinne doses sent by the Centre to the state had an expiry period of 3-4 months. As a result the state health department can stock the doses for longer period of time.

State health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states.

State Health department has already asked various districts to ramp up Covid vaccination. The Centre also advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries. State has given priority to rural vaccinnations. Incidentally around 5,348 common vaccination centres were operational in the state on Tuesday.