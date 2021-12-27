State administers over 10.23 crore vaccine doses so far

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases have gone down to 544 on Sunday from what stood at 552 on Saturday. The figure stood at 550 on Friday.



Around 32,487 doses of Covid vaccinne were administered across the state taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 10,23,20,423. Around 6,44,76,055 first doses have been administered till Sunday and 3,78,44,368 second doses till Sunday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,30,626 on Sunday out of which 16,03,460 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Sunday went up to 2.41 percent from what stood at 1.71.

As many as 19,716 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Sunday. Five people died of Covid in the state on Sunday while the figure stood at 4 on Saturday. Around 22,533 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,12,24,366 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 64:36 on Sunday. Around 3 people died of Covid in Kolkata on Sunday while South 24-Parganas and Nadia registered 1 fatality each. No death was reported in North 24-parganas on Sunday.

The number of active Covid cases has gone down to 7,450 on Saturday from 7,458 on Saturday. The figure stood at 7,446 on Friday.

The number of single-day infections in Kolkata stood 219 on Sunday. Around 83 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Saturday.

A total 3,33,597 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,25,819 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,35,956 infected cases till Sunday out of which 3,29,681 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 48 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 37, Howrah 35, Darjeeling 14, Nadia 21.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,08,965 people so far out of which 1,229 were given consultation in the past

24 hours.

Around 291 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,65,515 on Sunday.

As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday.