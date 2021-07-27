State administered over 2.8 cr doses cumulatively

kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered over 2.80 crore doses till now out of which 2,98,975 doses have been applied on Monday.

State health department had to scale down the vaccination drive due to a lack of adequate stock. Many Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) across the state have been witnessing agitations. In many places the beneficiaries have been waiting from the early morning till late in the evening to get a jab but in many cases they are returning with empty-hands.

Sporadic incidents of violence are also being reported from some places. Around 2,80,58,639 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far. On Sunday around 74,102 people received vaccines. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 49,62,009 doses have been administered so far. State health department has laid great stress on the vaccination drive in the rural and semi-urban areas following the directives from the state government. The vaccination driver is getting affected due to a want of adequate dose.

The health department fails to achieve its target of carrying out 5 lakh doses every day. Many private hospitals in the city have rescheduled its off-site vaccination programme due to short supply. The Covaxin stock is very low in the state.

Around 808 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Monday. Around 2,240 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. Vaccine wastage percentage in the state stands at -7 percent on Saturday. The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal stands at 19 till Monday while 43 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported on Monday.