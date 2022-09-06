State administered over 1 crore booster doses so far

KOLKATA: Daily Covid infection has gone down on Friday with 89 fresh cases being reported while on Sunday the daily cases stood at 181. State saw 254 cases on Friday while on Thursday the daily cases remained at 210. The figure stood at 272 on Wednesday. Bengal has so far administered over 1,40,76,482 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 5.



Around 7,29,74,619 people received the first dose so far while 6,47,35,650 people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 6,889 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Monday.Covid positivity rate on Monday dropped to 1.76 per cent while on Sunday the figure stood at 2.31 per cent. The positivity rate was registered at 2.91 per cent on Friday from what stood at 2.29 per cent on Thursday.Two people died of Covid in the state on Monday while on Sunday only one fatality was reported. On Friday three fatalities were reported across the state. As many as 255 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Monday. State has so far registered 21,07,977 Covid cases out of which 20,84,500 people have recovered. Around 21,475 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till September 5.There are currently around 60 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 1,942 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent. Around 5,057 samples were tested on Monday.