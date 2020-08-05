State adds another 900 beds for treatment of Corona cases

Kolkata: In an attempt to further augment Covid infrastructure across Bengal, the state Health department has increased nearly 900 beds exclusively dedicated for



Covid treatment in various hospitals.

According to the Health department order, 138 beds in Naihati State General Hospital in North 24-Parganas would be utilised for Covid

treatment.

As many as 104 beds at Sree Balaram Seva Mandir and 80 beds at Ashokenagar State General Hospital in the same district would also be dedicated for the treatment of Covid patients.

According to the health department, the Nehru Memorial Technoglobal Hospital in Barrackpore sub-division will now function as a dedicated Covid hospital.

The increase in the Covid beds in various hospitals would help to meet the demands of Covid treatment.

The Old Matrisadan Hospital in Murshidabad has increased its bed strength from 120 to 300 for Covid treatment. As per the notification issued by the health department, a total number of 110 beds at NRS Medical College and Hospital including 4 CC beds would be used for Covid

beds. The NRS medical College authorities had earlier decided to dedicate the beds for Covid treatment as the infection rate in the city and adjoining districts had been on the rise. Chief medical officer of health at the West Midnapore district had recently submitted a proposal to the health department to increase Covid beds in some hospitals.

The Health department has allowed the district administration to increase such

beds. Around 30 beds have been dedicated for Covid treatment at the Ghatal Sub-divisional Hospital, 50 beds at Kharagpur Sub-divisional Hospital and 40 beds at

Debra RH.

In another development the bed strength of Covid patients has been increased from 400-425 at the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat.

The bed strength for the Covid management at Satyabala ID Hospital in Howrah has been increased from 25 to 45 and the Malda Trauma Care center at Malda has seen a rise in the bed capacity from 50 to 100.