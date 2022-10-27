Star inmate: Alipore Zoo celebrates Babu's birthday

KOLKATA: The Alipore Zoological Gardens celebrated the 34th birthday of one of its most popular inmates, Babu- the chimpanzee, in a grand manner.



The open invitation extended by the zoo authorities through its social media page ensured the presence of hundreds of visitors, including children, in front of his enclosure to celebrate the occasion.

"Babu is a celebrity at the zoo and he feels very happy to perform antics in front of the visitors. He had been adopted by actor couple Sohini Sengupta and Saptarshi Moulik. We would want more and more common people to come forward for adoption of zoo inmates,"Saurabh Chaudhuri, Member Secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority said.

A variety of Babu's favourite fruits were placed on a wooden log. Babu was released from his cage in the enclosure. He was excited to see them all together and did not waste time in relishing them. One of the zoo staff, dressed as Babu, cut a birthday cake in front of his enclosure.

Actor Mir and Swastika Mukherjee also attended Babu's birthday celebration.

"The last time I had visited the zoo, I was in class IV. Babu is a quintessential word for the Bengalis and we often call our loved ones by this name. We also celebrate birthdays but so many people do not turn up as they have done today for Babu. This shows his popularity and he is indeed a celebrity,"Mukherjee said.

"The zoo authorities take care of the inmates and try their best to ensure better living conditions for them. If more and more people come forward for adoption, it will be really great," actor Sohini Sengupta said.