'Stand by Anubrata's side, BJP trying to harass TMC'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, during a rally organised against the Centre's mismanagement on Saturday,



urged people to stand by Anubrata Mondal, who is currently in custody in connection to the cattle smuggling case.

Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case from his Nichupatti house in Bolpur on August 11. Roy reportedly said that Trinamool was being tried and that everyone should remain united. She urged the people to

stand beside Mondal, who had worked for the development of

the district. She also said that (BJP) was trying to harass TMC as they

are unable to fight politically. The meeting by TMC took place in Khoyrasole.