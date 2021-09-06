Stand beside students during such trying times, Min urges teachers

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu urged the teachers to stand by the side of students—during the Covid crisis— and help them overcome their mental agony so that they can continue with their normal activities without stress and unhindered.



The minister's statement assumes significance as educational institutions across the state have remained closed since March last year leading to a section of students suffering from mental stress and agony.

"We have adopted new means of teaching in the Covid times to reach out to the students as they have not been able to attend schools physically. I will appeal to the teachers to go beyond classroom teaching and try to address issues like the students' mental health so that they continue to excel even in these trying times. The teachers should project themselves as friends and deal with students in a compassionate manner,"

Basu said during his address at the Teachers' Day programme which was held in virtual mode. Basu reminded the teachers of the challenge to make students inquisitive in the online mode of teaching so that they do not feel deprived while they are compelled to remain cooped up in their residences.

Eleven schools in the state received the award for Best School at the Teachers' Day programme while 61 teachers were conferred with the Shiksha Ratna award.

He reiterated that the state government will conduct teacher recruitment examinations conducted by School Service Commission (SSC) and Primary TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test) held by the state Primary Board every year keeping the Calcutta High Court informed of the actions in this regard to ensure transparency.

"Still, if anybody is aggrieved he or she can approach the grievance cell of SSC or that of the Primary Board for redressal," he added. State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee and state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay were present at the programme at Bikash Bhavan while state Industry minister Partha Chatterjee attended in virtual mode.

Authorities of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata on Sunday felicitated six inmates who had served as teachers earlier in their lives.

Three teachers of the correctional homes who have now been promoted to higher posts were also bestowed honour.