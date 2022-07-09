Stalls opened at Rly stations to help local artisans

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway opened stalls at different stations over its jurisdiction under the "One Station One Product" scheme for creating a wider marketing scope for the local artisans.



The artisans are given a stall for 15 days under lease amounting Rs 1000, excluding electricity bills in each of these stations. The purpose of the scheme is to empower the weaker section of the community to improve their per capita income. Under the Howrah division, 28 stalls have been allotted. These stalls are at Howrah, Chandan Nagar, Tarakeswar, Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Adisaptagram, Bansh Beria, Bardhaman and Bolpur Shantiniketan, amongst other stations.

These stalls are already opened at different stations over Sealdah, Asansol and Malda divisions of the railway.