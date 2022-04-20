Stage set to display Bengal's investment potential to global business community

Kolkata: The stage is set for the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS) to be held on April 20 and 21 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town. The meet showcases Bengal's preparedness and investment potential and the state's achievements to the global business community.



Preparations have been in full swing for the 6th edition of the global business summit that will be inaugurated in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and a host of industrialists and foreign delegates on Wednesday.

The global business meet could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-induced restrictions. Bengal is the first state in the country to hold a global business meet of this magnitude after the pandemic.

Delegates from Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands and Bangladesh will be in attendance to explore investment opportunities in Bengal.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Industry minister Partha Chatterjee and Financial Advisor to the Chief Minister Amit Mitra met delegates from Japan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Bhutan at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan where she hosted a mega dinner.

Banerjee also graced the FICCI's national executive council meeting at the venue. FICCI has partnered with the state government to organise the two-day BGBS.

Speaking at the meet, Sanjiv Mehta, president, FICCI and CEO & Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said that FICCI is privileged to be a partner of the state government in organising successive editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

The state government is likely to sign several MoUs with industrialists, including the construction of a deep-sea port at Tajpur.

Bengal will showcase various projects in the social sector and how they have benefitted the people as a whole. The Industry department will hold an exhibition on a five-acre plot situated next to the Biswa Banga Convention Centre and meetings will be held with industrialists at the venue.

Last-minute work is being carried out to make the global business meet a grand success. Senior officials from the Chief Secretary's office visited the auditorium where the inauguration ceremony will be held. The auditorium can accommodate around 3,200 people.

Senior police officers also visited the venue and held meetings to ensure foolproof security arrangements. Officials from the Fire and Emergency Services department have checked the fire fighting system.

There are seven halls in the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

The office staff have been assigned their duties.

The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has repaired all the roads that connect the Convention Centre. A well-knit car park has been set up for those who will attend the two-day meeting. Gates have been put up to welcome the delegates.

A meeting was also held with elevator operators so that guests can reach the venue without any hassle.

Debashis Sen, the NKDA chairman, said every arrangement has been made to make BGBS a grand success. "We have held meetings with various government departments, police, fire brigade. The sound system at the main auditorium has also been checked. Every step has been taken to make the two-day global meeting a seamless experience," Sen said.