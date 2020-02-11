Stage set for East-West Metro to open gates for passengers

Kolkata: Stage is set for inauguration of the first phase of East-West Metro on Thursday, putting an end to a prolonged wait.



"All the rakes and stations are passenger-friendly. Ensuring no chance of suicides, we have installed platform screen gates (PSGs) and platform screen doors (PSDs). The mechanism of the doors is extremely sensitive. An Integrated Management System has also been installed for hassle-free journey of the passengers," said an official.

He reiterated that there will be medical checkup room providing first aid to passengers if anyone falls ill. There will also be Portable Medical Kit for Accidents (POMKA) at the stations. A special area has been allotted for specially-able persons at each station.

"Two small single-seater vehicles designed for the specially-able will be available at the stations," pointed out the official.

The first phase of the East-West Metro, spanning a 5 km stretch between Salt Lake Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium, will see its inauguration from platform number one of Salt Lake Stadium station on February 13.

"According to latest information, Railway minister Piyush Goyal will unveil the first phase of East-West Metro," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee.

The services will be thrown open for passengers from February 14. The fare structure will be Rs 5 for 0-2 km and Rs 10 for 2-5 km. The trains will run at an interval of 20 minutes. There will be 37 pairs of trains running between Salt Lake Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium.