Staff-spl train services disrupted as a portion of bridge caves in

Kolkata: Staff-special train services were disrupted in Sealdah-Bongaon section on Saturday after a portion of a bridge over Vidyadhari canal situated between Guma and Ashokenagar stations caved in.



Normal train services in the Up line are yet to resume in that section. Train movements in down have been very slow.

According to local sources the incident happened due to incessant rains.

Train services were disrupted for some time and later truncated services were resumed between Sealdah and Duttapukur.

Trains were running late in the morning and the situation improved in the down line as trains started plying later in the day.

Railway officials reached the spot and started the repair work on a war footing.

Many people who intended to go to their work places by availing staff special trains faced difficulties.

According to railway sources there is no train movement in the up line as of now. Services in the down line are being run but at a speed of 10 km ph in the stretch.

It may be mentioned here that normal train services are not yet operational in the state as the Covid infection rate has not yet gone below the desired level.

The state government feels that it is not the right time to resume normal service as it could push the infection figure up further.

However, there were incidents in which people staged demonstration at various railway stations across the state demanding immediate resumption of full fledged operations.