Staff of Bongaon nursing home accused of firing bullets to scare kin of patient

Kolkata: Staff of a nursing home at Bongaon in North 24- Parganas has been accused of firing a few rounds to scare relatives of a patient while an altercation took place on Tuesday night about how many people would enter the nursing home.



According to sources, on Tuesday evening relatives of a patient were standing in front of the nursing home. All of a sudden when rain started, all of them tried to get inside the nursing home to take shelter.

It is alleged that nursing home authorities refused to allow them and assaulted few of the patient's relatives. Meanwhile someone had fired a few rounds in the air to scare off the people there. Later police went to the spot and seized some empty cartridges. Some of the nursing home staff have been detained.