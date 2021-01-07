Staff of Agri dept to work full time to complete requests received through Duare Sarkar, Paray Samadhan

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has issued an order ensuring all employees in its offices work "full time" to ensure time-bound delivery of services the request of which is received through Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan camps.



The officers and staff at the grassroot level are already working almost "round-the-clock" to receive the applications or complaints and to solve the same. Now, the order has been issued to ensure more focused back-office processing of applications with a coordinated approach, according to a senior official of the state government.

The state government has introduced Duare Sarkar camps from December 1 and Paray Samadhan from January 2 to reach out to the masses to help them get benefits of different schemes initiated by the state government. Till date, 1.82 crore people have visited the Duare Sarkar camps.

With agriculture being one of the key services ensuring food security, the Agriculture department "with all the offices under its administrative control, at all locations, including Directorate of Agriculture, Directorate of Sericulture, West Bengal State Seed Corporation and West Bengal State Watershed Development Agency, will work full time with all its staff and officers including those engaged on contractual terms or through agency with immediate effect". Again, the state government has enhanced the power delegated to chief engineers of all "works executing departments" in terms of accepting tenders and giving technical sanction up to Rs 5 crore. The move has been taken to ensure fast execution of tasks, requests of which received through Paray Samadhan initiative.

The tender committee will recommend to the chief engineer to accord sanction for acceptance of the tender or invite re-tender. A variation of around 10 percent above Rs 5 crore will also be allowed. The same for the superintending engineer, executive engineer and assistant engineer is Rs 2.5 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 lakh respectively.