Staff held for stealing Rs 52L from pvt firm

KOLKATA: A man was arrested from Samastipur in Odisha on Thursday for allegedly stealing Rs 52 lakh from a private company.



According to police, on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of a private company lodged a complaint at Hare Street police station, alleging that an employee of his company took away Rs 52 lakh.

The accused, Md Ainul Haque of Shibpur in Howrah, was given a cheque of Rs 52 lakh and asked to bring the cash to the company. Instead of returning to office, Haque withdrew the cash and fled with it.

During investigation, police started tracking Haque's mobile phone's tower location.

While using technological support, cops were confirmed that Haque was trying to flee from Bengal using train as his mode of transport.

Accordingly, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Bengal and other adjacent states were informed. On Thursday, Haque was detained by the Samastipur GRP. Kolkata Police was informed thereafter.

Later, a team from Hare Street police station went to Samastipur and brought Haque to Kolkata at night.

After bringing him to Kolkata, a raid was conducted at his place of stay in Shibpur and Rs 20 lakh was recovered.

Haque was produced at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Friday and remanded to police custody till October 28.