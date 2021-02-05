St Xavier's University to start PG course in Psychology

Kolkata: Saint Xavier's University will start Post-Graduation course in Psychology from the academic year 2021-22. The course will have two specialisations — clinical psychology and organisational psychology.



The university authority has also decided to start three diploma courses for the youth in the adjacent villages, who either fail to get a job or drop out due to various reasons.

According to Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Saint Xavier's University, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) J Felix Raj SJ, a few years back they had adopted six villages, where the university students educate the school-going children in computer literacy. This apart, a library has also been set up by the university authority at the Kanthalberia School.

This apart, the university will start building the second girl's hostel in New Town soon. The V-C further informed that at present if a student has a problem to attend online classes from home, they can approach the authority for staying at the hostel.

If anyone fails to attend online classes due to unavailability of laptop, computer or smartphone, they can avail the facility of the university laboratory for the same. However due to Covid situations, only one student is allowed to stay in one room.