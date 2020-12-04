St. Xavier's Univ V-C's book of short stories launched

Kolkata: The book, Waves - Story Bank, compiled and edited by Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, Vice-Chancellor of St. Xavier's University, Kolkata, was launched on Thursday at a function in the university. It was released by Dr. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. The book comprises 75 inspirational stories, collected and annotated by Fr. Felix Raj, which were taken from different mythological and religious faiths. "The stories will inspire every individual in shaping his or her life to become a better human being. These stories are relevant in facing challenges in day-to-day life,"said Father Felix Raj said. The foreword to the book is written by Dr. Suranjan Das, VC, Jadavpur University. The book was released on the occasion of the feast day of St. Francis Xavier. Mpost

