St. Xavier's Univ to hold online admission tests in July

kolkata: St. Xavier's University will conduct online admission test for the students in the undergraduate courses, announced Vice-Chancellor father Felix Raj on Tuesday.



The online admission tests will be held between July 10 and 12. A set of mock tests will be held on July 8 and 9.

The online submission of application forms and fees have started from June 14 and will continue till July 3.

"Admission tests will bring out the potential of an aspirant to study the programme he or she intends to. It will give a level playing field to all applicants," said Father Felix Raj.

The admission tests will be held for all five subjects, namely, Commerce, BBA, Economics, English and Mass Communication.

The selection will be done entirely on the basis of the admission test. The schedule and the syllabi for the tests will be made available in due course on the university's website : www.sxuk.edu.in.