St. Xavier's launches digilocker for academic records

KOLKATA: St. Xavier's University, Kolkata (SXUK) introduced Digilocker facility for the academic records so that the same can be downloaded from anywhere with authentication. This was announced by Vice-Chancellor Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J. in his address in the convocation.

Eminent industrialist and Xaverian, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group was awarded the first Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) in the third Convocation of the SXUK. Vice-Chancellor Fr. Felix Raj, S.J. in his address said: "The SXUK is mandated to the principle of forming its students as men and women for others, who should be responsible and concerned citizen." The university is all set to start the new faculty of science with courses namely, M.Sc. in Statistics and Computer Science and another postgraduate course in Philosophy. New academic building, auditorium and another Girls' Hostel are to commence during the forthcoming session.

A total of 627 students received their degrees. About 34 students were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. Three faculty members were

also awarded.