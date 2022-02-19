St. Xavier's College set to upgrade all UG depts to PG & doctoral studies

Kolkata: St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), Kolkata is going to upgrade all its undergraduate departments to post graduate studies within the next three years as a part of its Vision 2025, Principal Revered Father Dominic Savio announced at the 15th Convocation of the College on Saturday.



The college plans to introduce Ph.D programmes in Bengali and English very soon followed by commencement of doctoral studies in all the departments.

The construction of the new and the third campus of the College near EM Bypass will begin soon.

As many as 9 Ph.D, 352 PG, 2539 UG and 95 B. Ed students were awarded their degrees in this year's convocation.

Prof Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor, Calcutta University presided over the convocation and delivered the convocation address.

Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee. Hon'ble Chancellor, Ashoka University was the Chief Guest. Eminent Cardiac Surgeon and Xaverian Dr. Kunal Sarkar was presented this year's Nihil Ultra Award for his outstanding contribution to the society, especially during the pandemic

period.

Rev. Father Raphael Joseph Hyde, Provincial and Rev. Father Jeyaraj Veluswamy, Rector were also present on the occasion among others.