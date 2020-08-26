St Xavier's College alumni helps bring back stranded people

Kolkata: St Xavier's College Calcutta Alumni Association recently facilitated in bringing back 130 residents including jobless migrant workers who were stranded at Dubai for more than three months.



Recently, the second repatriation flight came from Dubai to Kolkata exclusively lifting the stranded UAE residents from Bengal back home. Out of the 130 passengers who consisted of two pregnant ladies and ten senior citizens.

This initiative was envisioned by Rev Fr. Dr Dominic Savio SJ, President of St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association and Principal St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) Kolkata and implemented by Dubai Chapter of SXCCAA supported by Purvanchal Pravasi Milan UAE & Marwari Yuva Manch UAE.

Father Dominic Savio said: "We like to express our gratitude to the Office of the Consul General of India in Dubai, Government of West Bengal, Government of the UAE, DGCA, Government of India, Purvanchal Pravasi Milan, UAE, Marwari Yuva Manch UAE and our Xaverian family members for this commendable effort."

Under the initiative, SXCCAA UAE and SXCCAA jointly made arrangements of sponsoring cost of 50 return tickets for financially distressed people, arranging subsidised fare for several other needy migrating workers.