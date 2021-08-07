SSKM successfully removes arrow stuck in chest of 50-year-old

Kolkata: An arrow that stuck inside the chest of a 50-year-old man from Bankura was successfully removed by the SSKM Hospital during a critical surgery.



The victim, Deuli Kisku (50) who was almost on the verge of death has been given a fresh lease of life by the SSKM doctors. He was completely unconscious when Kisku was brought to the hospital.

It was learnt that the victim was shot at by an arrow having spring over a petty family dispute. One of his relatives had shot the arrow from a distance.

The arrow pierced his chest. The family members did not waste time and took the patient to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College on Thursday. He was later shifted to the SSKM Hospital.

According to SSKM sources, the patient was profusely bleeding from his injuries when he was taken to the emergency department. As the patient had already bled a huge amount of blood, the doctors decided to conduct immediate surgery.

The operation was carried out at the Cardiothoracic vascular surgery department. Several tests were done on Kisku, a resident of Kadamgar village in Raipur.

The doctors found that the arrow had badly pierced his body. An intercostal artery was badly affected. Intercostal arteries remain entangled around the rib cage.

They supply blood to all the bones in the rib cage. Internal thoracic artery was also injured. Some intercostal vessels were also damaged.

It was a real challenge before the doctors to remove the arrow without causing any further damage to the organs.

A team of doctors was constituted with Dr Ansuman Mondal, cardiothoracic vascular surgeon as its head to perform the surgery. The team of doctors was very cautious during the operation and also while taking out the arrow from the body.

"We removed the arrow from the patient's body in a critical operation that lasted for a couple of hours. The patient is currently out of danger. The patient has been kept at the trauma care unit as Covid test could not be performed on him," an official said.