SSKM removes piece of cinnamon from respiratory tract of infant

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital has given a new lease of life to a one-and-a-half-year-old child by removing a piece of cinnamon from the respiratory tract.



The piece of cinnamon got stuck inside her respiratory tract after she accidentally swallowed it around seven days ago. As the victim complained about respiratory distress her family members took her to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. She was transferred to NRS Medical College. Later the patient was taken to the SSKM Hospital. After conducting necessary tests on the child, the doctors said that a piece of cinnamon remained stuck inside her respiratory tract and it required an emergency surgery. A team of doctors finally carried out the surgery and removed the piece. Her health condition is stated to be stable now.

Earlier this month, the SSKM Hospital removed two tumors from a 7-year-old girl. The patient had been facing difficulties in passing urine for quite some time. Her family members took her to a local nursing home in Anandapur with abdominal pain and urine issues. Doctors from the pediatric orthopedic and surgery department examined the patient. The patient had a huge swelling in her lower abdomen when she was taken to the SSKM Hospital. After several tests were performed on the patient, it was found that two tumors were entangling around the urinary bladder. The doctors conduct a surgery to remove two tumours, one of which was measuring around 15 centimeter.