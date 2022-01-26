SSKM Hospital to provide infectious disease treatment with 60-bed facility

Kolkata: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER) SSKM Hospital is all set to provide infectious disease treatment with initial facilities of 60 beds.

The new ward will be set up which will cater the patients who are suffering from various types of infectious diseases. A DM course on infectious diseases will also be started at the new unit.

SSKM's annex unit Sambhunath Pandit Hospital (SNPH) has already started infectious diseases treatment with Dr Yogiraj Roy at its head.

According to sources, SSKM Hospital will have 50 general beds and 10 critical care beds at the infectious diseases department at the initial level.

After the School of Tropical Medicine, SSKM has come up with the new facilities.

Health department has already issued notification for recruiting professor doctors, nurses, medical technologists. As the infectious diseases

are creating a havoc in the society the expansion of infrastructure will help the government to cater the need of the people.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came up with the idea of setting up another infrastructure for infectious disease treatment at the SSKM Hospital. SNPH is also being developed for the treatment of the patients suffering from infectious diseases.

A 3-year post doctoral programme is on cards. After the Covid broke out, Banerjee laid enough stress on the strengthening of infrastructure in the stream of infectious diseases. The Beliaghata ID hospital has to take a

huge load of infectious patients. Banerjee had proposed several initiatives at the SSKM Hospital. IPGMER will be aiming to create four DM seats initially.

It may be mentioned here that the SSKM Hospital will soon provide costly in-vitro-fertilization (IVF) treatment at completely free of cost as it is set to come up with eastern India's first free IVF clinic. The proposed clinic will be made operational within six months. It is also a brain child of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who wanted to ensure that childless couples belonging to the lower middle class background can avail free IVF treatment.