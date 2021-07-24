SSKM Hosp to operate 3D endoscopy at ENT dept

KOLKATA: SSKM Hospital is soon going to operate a 3D endoscopy machine at its ENT department, opening a new horizon in the field of medical science.



One of the most advanced machines worth around Rs 65 lakh, it would ensure better quality health services to the patients at the ENT department of the hospital.

This is for the first time a 3D endoscopy machine is being used in any government establishment.

The new machine has already been applied on an experimental basis while conducting two surgeries.

However, the full fledged operation of the machine is yet to be started. It will immensely help the doctors by giving them a clear picture of the regions where an operation ought to take place. The 3D endoscopy machine is fitted with two cameras and they would provide more vivid pictures.According to sources, earlier the endoscopy machine used to bring images of the ears, nose or throat where there is a problem. The doctors used to do surgery by seeing the images on the monitor. But now, the doctors will get 3D pictures by wearing glasses and can have clear pictures of the organs they would operate on.A senior official from the hospital said that patients will now get more advanced treatment and the risk factors during operation will be minimised.