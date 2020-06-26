SSKM Hosp gives fresh lease of life to 43-yr-old

Kolkata: In a critical surgery, the SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 43-year-old man from Sodepur area of North 24-Parganas by removing a tumor weighing nearly 2 kg.



The patient, Biswajit Sarkar was admitted to the SSKM Hospital early this month with severe abdominal pain. After clinical tests the doctors at the hospital found that a huge malignant tumor was encompassing the patient's right kidney. The doctors found that the tumor was situated in such a manner that it could damage the patient's kidney and liver. It was a real challenge for the doctors to remove the tumor as it was encompassing various organs. A little mistake during the operation could have put the patient's life in jeopardy.

The doctors at the surgery department of the SSKM Hospital had recently carried out the surgery for nearly four hours and successfully removed the tumor. The patient was kept at the ITU for five days after being operated on. He was kept under close monitoring. The patient has been put on a normal bed and the patient's health condition is stable now.

According to hospital sources, the patient had been suffering from abdominal pain for the past few months due to the tumor. After consulting some local doctors the patient finally came to the SSKM Hospital where the doctors performed a number of clinical examinations and detected the tumor. The doctors at the surgery department took a number of precautionary measures before conducting the surgery as risks were involved in the operation. There was a possibility of other organs being affected during the surgery. The patient's health condition is fine and he will be released from the hospital soon.