SSKM Hosp docs remove seed from food pipe of 1-yr-old girl

KOLKATA: In another critical surgery, the SSKM Hospital has given a new lease of life to a one-year-old girl from North Bengal by removing a jujube seed from her esophagus.



The patient was under treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for nearly a week after she had complained about respiratory distress.

Ankita Burman, the patient, a resident of Siliguri was having a jujube when its seed got stuck in her esophagus. A CT scan was done on the patient at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and it showed something remained stuck inside her esophagus. The patient was taken to the SSKM Hospital and a bronchoscopy was performed on her on Saturday to remove the seed. Her health condition is stated to be stable now. It may be mentioned here that earlier this month, SSKM Hospital removed the cover of a surma (kajal) box from the esophagus of an eight month old girl.

The baby, a resident of New Town, accidentally swallowed the cover of a surma box. The family members of the victim initially took the baby to the Bidhannagar Sub-divisional hospital. The baby was transferred to NRS Medical College and Hospital. The patient was finally shifted to SSKM hospital.

The patient had died the next day. In February a four-year-old boy from South 24-Parganas' Patharpratima who had been suffering from cerebral palsy was given a fresh lease of life by SSKM Hospital.

The patient, Adrish Pal, could not walk due to deformity. The patient was taken to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department of the SSKM in September last year. He was admitted to the hospital after a check-up.

He had been under treatment in the hospital for around a week. In October last year, the SSKM Hospital had given a fresh lease of life to a 56-year-old woman by removing a pin that she had accidentally swallowed while having food.