SSKM gives fresh lease of life to boy who had stick stuck in chest

Kolkata: In a critical surgery, the SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a teenage boy from Malda.



According to hospital sources, the boy was playing when a portion of a bamboo stick pierced through his chest. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

His family along with some local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors suggested to shift him to any of the city hospitals. He was finally taken to the Trauma Care Centre of SSKM Hospital on Friday night.

After various tests, a team of six doctors found that the portion of the stick had penetrated into his body in such a manner that it was about to hit his lungs.

The emergency surgery was complicated and it took around four hours to remove the portion from his body.

The patient is now stable and has been put under ventilation support.