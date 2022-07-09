SSKM gets 'brain dead' woman for organ retrieval

Kolkata: A private hospital in Salt Lake handed over the body of a 'brain dead' woman for organ retrieval, who was admitted with severe trauma to the brain. Her body was taken to SSKM Hospital under the guidance of the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) at IPGMER SSKM Hospital for retrieval of organs.



The 58-year-old woman, a resident of Habra in North 24-Parganas, had suffered severe trauma to the brain in an accident and was admitted to the Neuro ITU of the private hospital on July 2, 2022 under a senior neurosurgeon. After conducting a CT Brain test, it was determined that she had Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), with profuse haemorrhage.

A medical board was formed to explore options of treatment but it was concluded that her chances of survival were minimal and she was moving towards 'Brain Death' as the EEG showed no electro-cerebral activities.

Hospital sought suggestions from the state Brain Death & Organ Donation Committee and it was decided in a meeting on July 6 that along with other parameters, the medical team would conduct two Apnea tests. The result came as positive both the times. Doctors declared the patient as 'Brain Dead', as per protocol.