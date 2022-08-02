SSKM docs remove tumor of 1 kg from infant's kidney

kolkata: SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a one-year-old child by removing a tumor weighing around 1 kg from his body. The tumor remained entangled around his kidney.



The patient was unable to have food for the past three months.

Family members of the patient who are the residents of Uluberia area took the child to the SSKM Hospital.

After a thorough check up the patient was admitted to the pediatric orthopedic department of the hospital.

The doctors told the family members that there was a tumor in his right kidney which is called Wilms' tumor.

This is the most common type of kidney cancer in children.

Wilms tumor is a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children. It is also known as nephroblastoma.

After his admission, the hospital doctors decided that they would initially reduce the size of the tumor inside his body and then remove the surgery. The doctors tried to reduce the size of the tumor by chemotherapy that had been performed for the past three months.

A team of doctors was formed to carry out the surgery. The doctors finally carried out a surgery.

The operation was carried out at free of cost. It would have cost the family around a few lakhs if the surgery was carried out at any private hospital in the city.