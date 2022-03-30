SSKM docs conduct multi-organ transplant surgeries on 4 patients

kolkata: The Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER) and SSKM Hospital carried out multi-organ transplant surgeries on four patients late on Monday night. The hospital retrieved the organs from a 42-year-old brain dead patient, Chandra Dutta.



Dutta, a resident of Khana junction in East Burdwan had sustained a severe head injury in a road accident on March 21. She was taken to the trauma care centre of the SSKM where she was declared brain dead. After her husband Swapan Dutta gave consent for the donation, the retrieval process was initiated at the SSKM. The harvesting of the organs started late on Monday night. ROTTO had given clearance to the IPGMER in this regard. The skin and cornea would also be kept in the hospital itself. The hospital formed four different transplant teams for the multi organ transplant surgeries of the heart, liver and two kidneys of the donor to four different patients.

The heart was transplanted into a 37-year-old woman from Rajarhat while the liver has been given to a man from Purulia. Two youths have received kidneys of the donor. All the four recipients were enlisted in the organ recipient registry.