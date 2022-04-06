SSKM adjudged as best healthcare facility in country

KOLKATA: SSKM Hospital has been recognised by New York magazine as the best public healthcare facility providing free healthcare service not only in the state, but in India.



According to them, they have conducted a survey in different public health care set up in various states and found that SSKM in Kolkata is one of the best public health care provider as mostly critical patients were referred to this hospitals from various subdivisions and blocks in various districts of Bengal and with huge patient rush, they manage the hospital well.

The recognition comes at a time when the state government is making all efforts to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Senior officials of the state government said SSKM not only caters to huge rush of patients from various districts, but overall the infrastructure of the hospital has been upgraded with implementation of various new specialised departments. As a result, not only patients from Bengal, but critical patients from other states were also referred to SSKM Hospital for treatment.

Apart from this, SSKM Hospital authorities have already set up a milk bank in the neonatal unit to provide milk supply to babies, who are suffering from various diseases and are admitted at the neonatal unit of the hospital .The initiative has been lauded by various private agencies too.

A senior official of the state government said: "We are elated to hear that SSKM Hospital in Kolkata has been judged as the best hospital by a renowned magazine. We hope that we will keep up our record in the upcoming years too."