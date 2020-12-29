SSC to start document verification for recruitment of upper primary teachers from January 4

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) notified on Monday that the document verification for recruitment of upper primary teachers in the state schools will start from January 4. The process of verification will be in online mode. The move of the Commission is in compliance with the directive of Calcutta High Court on December 11 about cancelling the recruitment process of this category of teachers and starting the process afresh from January 4.



The TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) for recruitment in upper primary was held on August 16, 2015 where 5 lakh candidates had appeared.

The results of written examination was published on September 14, 2016 where it was found that about 2.4 lakh candidates had passed. The interview list of 29,000 candidates was brought out on August 23, 2019. From October 5 to October 25, 2019, about 12 thousand complaints were submitted before the SSC alleging favouritism in the merit list. It was alleged that about 3,000 interviewed candidates were not listed on merit and undeserving candidates' list featured in the merit list.

All the candidates who had applied for the post of Assistant Teacher in the TET held in August 2016, have been asked to upload the documents like identity proof, madhyamik admit card and marksheet, higher secondary marksheet, graduation marksheets, caste certificate (if any), marksheets of professional qualification and a recent stamp size colour photo in pdf format from January 4 to 20 upto 6 pm at the Commission's website www.westbengalssc.com .

"The candidates who will not upload the under-listed documents in the stipulated time may be treated as absent," a senior WBCSSC said.