SSC submits affidavit in High Court to speed up hiring process

kolkata: The School Service Commission (SSC) submitted an affidavit at the Calcutta High Court to speed up the recruitment process of upper primary level teachers from class V to Class VIII.



According to SSC, it will take 15 days to complete the interviewing process, out of which seven days will be needed to prepare for the process and six to eight days to conduct the interview. It has been reported that the 1448 candidates were not called in for the first round of interview and were later considered eligible. A news publication reported that SSC wants to start the 15-days interview process only after the Calcutta HC gives an order. They also claimed that they will be unable to start it before Durga Puja, which will take place in the first week of October.

The recruitment process has been hanging for more than eight years and according to news reports, the process has been stalled due to repeated legal complications. As per the SSC, they are yet to take the interviews of 1585 candidates, which include 1448 candidates who had lodged a complaint with the Grievance Cell, 38 candidates ordered by the Calcutta HC and 99 candidates after uploading the document.