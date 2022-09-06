SSC scam: Prasanna Roy's CBI custody extended by 4 more days

KOLKATA: Prasanna Roy, who was arrested by the CBI earlier in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case, has been further remanded to CBI custody for four more days.



Roy was in CBI custody since August 27. CBI had conducted raids at multiple places including the residence of Roy and reportedly seized several incriminating documents.

Sources informed that Roy used to act as a middle man between the SSC portfolio holders and unsuccessful candidates. He reportedly was close to Partha Chatterjee and former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha.

Meanwhile, on Monday Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained a man, identified as Subrata Malakar, who is suspected to be another middleman in the SSC recruitment scam. He was taken along by the ED officials to a few places where raids were conducted.