SSC scam: Partha's judicial remand extended till September 28

kolkata: A special court here Wednesday rejected the bail prayer of Partha Chatterjee and sent him to judicial remand for a further two weeks till September 28 on a prayer by the ED.



The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court also extended the judicial remand of Chatterjee's alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee for 14 days.

Mukherjee told the magistrate that she was unaware about the money that was seized from her flat in Belghoria.

Judge Bidyut Baran Roy granted permission to the ED to question the two accused in the correctional homes they are lodged in and to record their statements.

Opposing the bail prayer, ED counsel Phiroze Edulji claimed before the court that around Rs 100 crore have so far been recovered in cash and assets of Mukherjee.

Chatterjee was produced before the court through the virtual mode from Presidency correctional home, while his lawyers were present before