SSC scam: Custody of Subiresh Bhattacharya extended till Oct 19

KOLKATA: The Special CBI court in Alipore on Monday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya till October 19.



Though he was earlier lodged in Alipore Correctional Home but from Monday he will be staying in Presidency Correctional Home.

Bhattacharya was virtually produced at the court in Alipore on Monday after his 14-day judicial custody was over. He had filed a bail application which was opposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI lawyer sought for an extension of Bhattacharya's judicial custody as several documents are still being checked. In the course of the hearing, the CBI stated that numbers in the mark sheets of SSC job aspirants were reportedly changed under the orders of Bhattacharya.

It has been alleged that these aspirants had scored fewer marks originally. Later, their marks were reportedly increased based on which the appointment was made.The CBI opposed Bhattacharya's bail petition in the court and reportedly stated that the bail of the former Chairman will affect the investigation as he might intimidate witnesses. On the other hand, Bhattacharya's lawyer Tamal Mukhopadhyay sought bail based on his poor health. He mentioned that Bhattacharya was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

According to Bhattacharya's lawyer, the former Chairman was not involved in the corruption and his role in the recruitment of candidates for SSC was limited. Bhattacharya was arrested by the CBI in the WBSSC recruitment corruption case on September 19 and was remanded to CBI custody on the next day.

After completion of CBI custody period, he was remanded to judicial custody.