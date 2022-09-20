SSC scam: CBI arrests V-C of North Bengal Univ Subiresh Bhattacharya

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Subiresh Bhattacharya, Vice-Chancellor of North Bengal University (NBU) in connection with the ongoing teachers' recruitment scam case.



Bhattacharya, the former Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC), was summoned by the CBI on Monday for questioning at the Nizam Palace.

While questioning, Bhattacharya allegedly tried to bypass the questions asked by the central agency. Later he was arrested.

Bhattacharya was earlier summoned by CBI for questioning. The central agency also searched his office in NBU on August 24. His name had figured in the report of a committee formed by the Calcutta High Court, led by Retired Justice Ranjit Bag, that stated that illegal appointments were made in the schools run or aided by the state government in the past few years. It is alleged that Bhattacharya was involved in the manipulation of scores of various candidates before the preparation of the panel. He has also been accused of conspiracy with others and had allegedly obtained undue advantage for facilitating the illegal appointment of assistant teachers in Class IX and X to the undeserving and unlisted candidates for appointment in SSC scam cases in various schools across the state. Earlier, CBI had arrested two middlemen Pradip Singh and Prasanna Roy who had a good relation with the former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha.