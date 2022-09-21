SSC scam: Cash and jewellery recovered from Arpita's flats belong to Partha, claims ED in its chargesheet

kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet submitted at the Special PMLA court on Monday claimed that Arpita Mukherjee has confessed that the cash and gold jewellery seized from her Tollygunge and Belghoria flats belong to former Education minister Partha Chatterjee. Mukherjee reportedly stated that earlier she refused to disclose the owner of the seized cash and jewellery for her security. Since Mukherjee was arrested, ED officials interrogated her and tried to make her talk about the ownership of the seized cash among other assets. But Mukherjee had then claimed that she was unaware of who owned the money and pieces of jewellery.



However, she had told the investigators that a few people often used to keep parcels inside a room at her flat but she had no access to the said room. She also claimed that when ED was conducting the raid she was in the bathroom. Mukherjee either told the officials that she was unaware of the money and the jewellery found and also who was its owner. But when ED officials interrogated her during judicial custody at the Alipore Women's correctional home, Mukherjee revealed the name of the owner of the money and jewellery. ED has also mentioned that Chatterjee used to pay the premium of 31 LIC policies which is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee.