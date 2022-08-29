SSC scam: Another alleged middleman held by CBI

KOLKATA: CBI arrested the husband of Partha Chatterjee's niece late on Friday night from New Town in connection with the ongoing SSC recruitment scam case.



Prasanna Roy was arrested from his flat in a housing complex in New Town after his name cropped up during the investigation.

Roy had a car rental business and has an office in Salt Lake. A few days ago CBI had arrested a man identified as Pradip Singh, Roy's neighbour who also used to work at his office.

CBI officials came to know that Roy has several other properties in New Town.

He was reportedly working as a middleman between the agents and former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha who was also arrested earlier.

It is alleged that Roy is the owner of several hotels outside of the state but those are yet to be verified.