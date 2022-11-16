SSC hiring scam: CBI starts summoning unsuccessful candidates who got jobs

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation has started summoning the unsuccessful candidates in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case.



Sources informed that about 20 unsuccessful candidates who had allegedly got jobs though the SSC against money have been asked to appear before the investigating officer for statement recording.

Earlier CBI had recorded statements of four such unsuccessful candidates.

On Monday after producing former Education minister Partha Chatterjee, former Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission, Subiresh Bhattacharya, former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary

Education (WBBSE), Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) Santi Prasad Sinha and three others magistrate of the Special CBI Court,

Alipore asked the central agency about why the unsuccessful candidates were not arrested despite they had manipulated their marks to get jobs.

The Magistrate also had asked about how much time it will take to interrogate all the unsuccessful candidates who had got jobs in such illegal manner.

Court was reportedly not convinced with the reply given by the CBI in connection with the case.