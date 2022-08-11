SSC hiring scam: CBI arrests Shanti Prasad Sinha & Ashok Saha

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the former West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and former WBCSSC Secretary Ashok Saha in connection with alleged teacher recruitment scam on Wednesday.



On Wednesday morning Sinha and Saha were summoned at the Nizam Palace for interrogation.

After interrogating the two former officials of the WBCSSC, investigating officers found several ambiguities in their statements.

In the evening CBI decided to take them into custody as they were allegedly hiding several information regarding the alleged malpractice in the matter of giving appointment to the undeserving and unlisted candidates to the posts of Group-C staff in various schoots across the state.

It was also alleged that recommendations of unsuccessful candidates were issued using fictitious memos of the regional commissions and by using scanned signatures of the Chairpersons of such regional commissions in absence of their knowledge.

On the basis of these recommendations, appointment letters were issued bypassing the normal chain of hierarchy and without sending those recommendation letters to the appointment section of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), and without notifying the names of the candidates in the website.

In the FIR it has been mentioned that Sinha played a pivotal role in recommendation of names of the unsuccessful candidates of Group-C posts both after expiry of the said panel without having any authority.

On Wednesday Sinha and Saha were taken to the Sambhunath Pandit Hospital for their health check up. They will be produced at the Special CBI Court seeking remand.

Meanwhile, former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Chairman, Manik Bhattacharya was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.