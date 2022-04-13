SSC hiring case: HC stays single bench's order to ex-min to appear before CBI

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Division Bench stayed the Single Bench order to former state Education minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before Nizam Palace CBI office at 5 pm on Tuesday in connection with SSC class IX-X (state level selection test) recruitment case. The matter will be heard by Division Bench headed by Justice Subrata Talukdar on Wednesday.

In its order on Tuesday, the Single Judge Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had pointed out that that the minister cannot go to SSKM or any other hospital before heading to the CBI office and it informed the central agency that it may arrest the TMC leader, if necessary.

"The bench also stated that Chatterjee under no circumstances can get himself admitted in the Woodburn block of the state-run SSKM hospital," said Firdaus Shamim, advocate of Abdul Ghani Ansari, one of the petitioners.

Later in the day, Chatterjee's lawyer approached a division bench of the high court seeking a stay on the order which was granted by the double bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Anand Kumar Mukherjee.