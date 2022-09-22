SSC: HC directs to initiate hiring of 923 candidates by Sep 28

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday pronounced a judgment saying that around 923 eligible candidates must be given the appointment in the Group C and D posts before Puja.



Justice Abhijit Ganguly directed the School Service Commission (SSC) to give appointment letters to the eligible candidates on the day of counselling. The recruitment process should start before September 28, says the court order.

The Calcutta High Court had directed to stop salary to those who were recruited in group C and D posts flouting the norms.

The High Court formed a committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment on the basis of a PIL filed by the petitioner one Laxmi Tungar. The report prepared by the committee led by retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag said that around 609 candidates were illegally recruited in group C and group D posts. On February 9, the justice ordered the cancellation of employment of around 573 people. Their salary was also stopped.

Justice Ganguly also ordered the School Service Commission to initiate the recruitment of school teachers in class IX and X next week. He said that the employment of those who were recruited illegally will be cancelled. Justice Ganguly also asked the CBI as to how many candidates were illegally recruited.