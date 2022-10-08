SSC: Handful disobey police order, protest near Red Rd

Kolkata: Despite the order by Kolkata Police for West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) aspirants to not sit for protest near Red Road on Saturday due to security reasons pertaining to the huge Durga Puja Carnival taking place, a section of protesters still showed up at the protest spot on Saturday.

The SSC Group-D job aspirants of 2017 gathered at the protest site and started arguing with the police, only to be moved away from the area.

The aspirants have been protesting for at least 572 days demanding jobs from the WBSSC, which is known as the School Service Commission (SSC). On Friday, the officers of Maidan police station had ordered the protesters not to protest for a day. They have been protesting under the Matangini Hazra statue at Mayo Road.

Although some of the protesters followed the order, the state government Group-C job seekers of 2009 had on Friday said that they would continue their sit-in. However, they did not turn up on Saturday.