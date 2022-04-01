SSC Group D hiring: HC asks CBI to quiz ex-WBSSC advisor

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate former WBSSC Advisor in connection with irregularities in SSC 'Group D' Recruitment (non teaching staff) in sponsored Secondary and Higher Secondary schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on purported recommendation by the West Bengal School Service Commission.

In 2016, the state recommended the recruitment of about 13, 000 candidates as Group D workers. The Central School Service Commission conducted examinations and interviews periodically. Then a panel was created. The term of that panel ended in 2019. Allegedly, even after the expiration of the term of the panel, the commission has made a lot of appointments.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, during the hearing, directed the head to CBI to call upon former West Bengal State School Commission Shanti Prasad Sinha in the course of the day and start questioning him. The CBI has been directed to initiate the interrogation by mid night.

The next hearing in the matter is on April 1.